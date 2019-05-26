Jacob Musallam, M.D.



Phoenix - Dr. Jacob Musallam passed away on May 23, 2019 of heart failure at the age 75. Dr. Musallam was a retired radiologist, having practiced in the Phoenix and Sun City areas for many years. Jacob is survived by his loving wife Evie and sons Joseph, Alexander and Mark, as well as his sisters Helen and Cynthia and his nephew Jonathan. Jacob was an avid hiker, tennis player and skier. He enjoyed traveling and spending time with friends and family. Most of all, he was a devoted husband and father who lived life to the fullest and appreciated the many blessings that God bestowed upon him. A viewing will be held on Tuesday, May 28, 2019 from 5:00 - 7:00 P.M. with a 6:00 P.M. Trisagion service at St. George Antiochian Orthodox Church, 4530 E. Gold Dust Avenue, Phoenix. Funeral service will take place Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at 10:30 A.M. at St. George Antiochian Orthodox Church. Condolences may be expressed at www.whitneymurphyfuneralhome.com Published in The Arizona Republic on May 26, 2019