Services
Whitney & Murphy Funeral Home
4800 East Indian School Rd.
Phoenix, AZ 85018
(602) 840-5600
Viewing
Tuesday, May 28, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
St. George Antiochian Orthodox Church
4530 E. Gold Dust Avenue
Phoenix, AZ
View Map
Service
Tuesday, May 28, 2019
6:00 PM
St. George Antiochian Orthodox Church
Funeral service
Wednesday, May 29, 2019
10:30 AM
St. George Antiochian Orthodox Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Jacob Musallam
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jacob Musallam M.D.

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Jacob Musallam M.D. Obituary
Jacob Musallam, M.D.

Phoenix - Dr. Jacob Musallam passed away on May 23, 2019 of heart failure at the age 75. Dr. Musallam was a retired radiologist, having practiced in the Phoenix and Sun City areas for many years. Jacob is survived by his loving wife Evie and sons Joseph, Alexander and Mark, as well as his sisters Helen and Cynthia and his nephew Jonathan. Jacob was an avid hiker, tennis player and skier. He enjoyed traveling and spending time with friends and family. Most of all, he was a devoted husband and father who lived life to the fullest and appreciated the many blessings that God bestowed upon him. A viewing will be held on Tuesday, May 28, 2019 from 5:00 - 7:00 P.M. with a 6:00 P.M. Trisagion service at St. George Antiochian Orthodox Church, 4530 E. Gold Dust Avenue, Phoenix. Funeral service will take place Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at 10:30 A.M. at St. George Antiochian Orthodox Church. Condolences may be expressed at www.whitneymurphyfuneralhome.com
Published in The Arizona Republic on May 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Whitney & Murphy Funeral Home
Download Now