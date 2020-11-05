Jacob Rikki William Kesinger



Youngtown - July 10, 2020 - November 1, 2020



Our sweet NICU warrior lost his battle for life November 1, 2020. He gave and received so much love, and in his short time on earth, he touched the lives of many. Our little Superman will fly high with the angels and his family that have gone before him. He leaves behind his adoring big sister Carolyne Stork, his loving parents Samantha and Kayson Kesinger, his Godparents, many grandparents and extensive loving family, as well as the amazing doctors and nurses that fought by his side.



Family and friends are invited to a viewing being held on Saturday, November 14, 2020 at 12 PM followed by funeral service at 1 PM both at West Resthaven Funeral Home, 6450 W Northern Ave, Glendale, AZ. He will be laid to rest at Resthaven Park Cemetery.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store