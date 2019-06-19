|
|
Jacque Guida
Glendale - Mary Jacquelin Williams Guida "Jacque", 84, passed away peacefully and surrounded by her family on June 16, 2019. Jacque was born on July 29, 1934 in Greenfield, Indiana to Harry Williams and Helen Taylor. Jacque enjoyed working as a telephone operator in her early years, though her true passion was acting as the matriarch of her beloved family. She is survived and remembered by her children; Michael, Benjamin (Susan), David (Frances), Rosemary and Vicki (Russell); grandchildren Ashleigh, Jordan, Matthew, Tyler and Hailey, all of whom will continue her legacy of love and compassion. She also leaves behind her brother Charles "Chuck," sister Virginia "Ginny," nieces, nephews, family members and many friends.
When she was not at a sporting or music event for one of her grandchildren, Jacque was an extraordinarily active member in numerous organizations throughout the community. Notable organizations include the Phoenix Union Alumni Association, ASU Alumni Association, a sister of Tri Sigma, President and member of The National Federation of Grandmothers Across America, as well as a volunteer with Hospice of the Valley.
She was an active parishioner of St. Thomas More Parish for over 20 years and rarely missed a Sunday Mass. Jacque was preceded in death by her loving husband Michael Guida, Sr. and parents Helen and Harry Williams.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made in Jacque's name to the PUHS Alumni Scholarship Endowment Fund, P.O. Box 16346, Phoenix, AZ 85011 (https://www.azfoundation.org) or Hospice of the Valley, 1510 E Flower Street Phoenix, AZ 85014-5656 (https://www.hov.org/donate/donate-now/).
The celebration of Jacque's life will begin with a brunch reception on Thursday, June 20, 2019 at 9 a. m. This will take place at the St. Thomas More Parish Hall 6180 W. Utopia Rd, Glendale, and will be followed by a Viewing and Rosary at 10 a.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held immediately afterwards, at 11 a.m. At the conclusion of Mass the burial will take place at Greenwood Memorial Lawn Cemetery, 2300 W. Van Buren, Phoenix. Condolences can be left at: www.heritagefuneralchapels.com.
Published in The Arizona Republic from June 19 to June 23, 2019