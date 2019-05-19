|
|
Jacque Lyn Phippeny
Phoenix - Jacque Lyn Phippeny passed away May 9th, 2019, when her fight against cancer came to an end, with her son and daughter-in-law by her side. Jacque was born on October 6th, 1953 in San Diego, California. First daughter of Charles Lee Phippeny II, and Joan Walt Phippeny. She is the Great-Granddaughter of two Arizona pioneering families, the Phippeny's and the Gibson's.
Jacque was a Flight Attendant for TWA, American Airlines, and Frontier Airlines, flying and serving others for about 25 years. After her retirement from the airlines she earned her Associates Degree in Hospitality Resort Management with Phi Theta Kappa Honors at Colorado Mountain College. She enjoyed her work until her retirement, January 2019. Jacque loved to ski, had an endless love for music and entertainment, and enjoyed traveling as her careers easily allowed her to do so. Her family and friends will miss her generous and loving spirit, as she always gave so much of herself to those she loved. Jacque was preceded in death, by her father Charles, her grandparents, and her nephew Shawn McElyea. She is survived by her mother, Joan Phippeny, her son Kristopher Nippress, her daughter-in-law Deborah Nippress, both granddaughters, Elizabeth and Karena; her sisters Susan Sundin and Patricia Phippeny McElyea and her brother Charles Lee Phippeny III, along with 5 other nieces and nephews.
Memorial services for Jacque Lyn Phippeny will be held on Saturday, May 25th, 2019 at 9am at Grace Community Church.1200 E Southern Ave, Tempe, AZ 85282.
Followed by Funeral Services held at Greenwood Memory Lawn Mortuary & Cemetery at 719 N 27Th Ave, Phoenix, AZ 85009, at 11am.
When funeral services have concluded family and friends are very welcomed to attended a reception at the home of Kristopher Nippress at 16416 S 42nd Place, Phoenix, AZ 85048
Published in The Arizona Republic on May 19, 2019