Services
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
9:00 AM
Resurrection Catholic Church
Tempe , AZ
View Map
Service
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
9:30 AM
Resurrection Catholic Church
Tempe , AZ
View Map
Jacquelin Florine Warnecke

Jacquelin Florine Warnecke Obituary
Jacquelin Florine Warnecke

- - Jackie Warnecke, 89 passed away peacefully on Wednesday, June 19, 2019 surrounded by her children James, David, Melinda, and Jeffrey. She is survived by her children, 9 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren. Funeral services will be held at Resurrection Catholic Church in Tempe on Friday, June 28 with a visitation at 9:00 am followed by a mass at 9:30 am. In lieu of flowers donations can be made in Jackie's name to Christ Child Society of Phoenix. 4633 N. 54th St. Phx. AZ 85018
Published in The Arizona Republic on June 23, 2019
