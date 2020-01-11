Services
Jacqueline B. Bishop


1948 - 2020
Jacqueline B. Bishop Obituary
Jacqueline B. Bishop

Gilbert - Jacqueline B. Bishop, 71, passed away on January 8, 2020. She was born February 22, 1948 in Denton, Texas to Jack & Bessie Curl. Jacqueline had a long career as a Registered Nurse. She is survived by her husband, Gregory Bishop; sisters, Debra and Cathie; and brother, Jeff. Jacqueline is predeceased by her parents and by her sons, Scott G. Bishop and Kevin M. Bishop. Services will be held privately Green Acres Cemetery (401 N. Hayden Rd. Scottsdale, AZ 85257).
Published in The Arizona Republic from Jan. 11 to Jan. 14, 2020
