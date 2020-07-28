Jacqueline Dawn Jackson



Pine - Jacqueline Dawn Jackson of Pine, AZ was born in Mobile Alabama on Nov. 27, 1942. Her father, Woodrow Smith and mother Dorthea Chalk Smith welcomed her as their firstborn child. Her brothers and sisters live in the Mobile area. Faye, Randy, Ricky, Ronnie and Brenda along with their families were very dear to her.



She entered into rest on July 25, 2020 after having experienced Alzheimer's Dementia for many years. She is survived by her husband Robert L. "Bob" Jackson, daughter Wendy Culkins, and son Jay Treadwell; three grandchildren, Sarah and Morgan Treadwell; and Connor Jackson Nall, Bob's grandson.



Jacque' touched so many lives with her beautiful smile and gracious demeanor. There was style, grace, and enthusiasm for everything she did. She earned a Master's Degree from Northern Arizona University in 1996 after having moved to Arizona in 1995. It is at that time Bob and Jacque met and later married in 1999. From there it was "Bob & Jacque's Great Adventures" as they affectionately called it. There were many years of travel and fun with family and friends. She loved many activities such as hiking, tennis, biking, fine dining, interior decorating, gardening, music, dancing, and travel.



Jacque's career was mainly involved in culinary arts and she was an instructor at Scottsdale Community College Culinary Arts program and the Art Institute of Phoenix. Later, she became a Director for the Culinary Arts Program of the Arizona Restaurant Association where she gave tirelessly of her time. Under her tenure, there were several culinary arts programs set up in high schools around the State. She was awarded Culinary Arts Person of the Year in 2000.



Jacque had such a magnetic personality and was such a wonderful host that everyone loved her parties! They were "do not miss events."



She will be missed by everyone that ever met her. A few days before she passed, God sent her a beautiful, vivid rainbow over her home onto the Rim in Pine. No doubt, God was welcoming her home!



Many thanks for support from family and friends. Special thanks to Vicki Jewell and Christi Bruno, her caregivers for their loving kindness. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Jacque's honor to Hospice Compassus in Payson. A celebration of life will be planned for September or October at the Payson Golf Club.









