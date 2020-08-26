1/1
Jacqueline Delima (Foucher) St. Louis
Jacqueline Delima (Foucher) St. Louis

Mesa - Jacqueline Delima (Foucher) St. Louis 78 long time resident of Mesa AZ passed away at her home in Mesa August 15th, 2020.

She was born in Haverhill, Massachusetts, to the parents of Mabel (Hout) & Earnest Foucher.

She loved her family, listening to Elvis Presley, crocheting, playing games on Facebook, and going to bingo.

Jacqueline is survived by her seven children Dawn-Lee (Michael) Sampica of AZ, Tobin (Jeanne) St. Louis of AZ, Thomas (Linda) St.Louis of NH, Heidi St.Louis of AZ, Lorena Larson of Ca, Dennis (Sheila) St.Louis of NH, Karen St Onge of VA. A Brother Antonio Baillargeon of NH, 26 Grandchildren,19 Great-grandchildren, Several Cousins, Nieces, and Nephews.

And she is predeceased by her husband Donald Jules St.Louis and her three brothers,

Ernest Foucher, Kevin Foucher, Robert Baillargeon.

We will be holding a small memorial at a later time, and we will send out information.




Published in The Arizona Republic from Aug. 26 to Aug. 28, 2020.
