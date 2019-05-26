|
|
Jacqueline Gaston
- - Jacqueline Gaston, 77, left us at 7:00 on Monday evening, May 20th, so gently and with loved ones by her side. Theaters going dark on Monday evenings is a tradition among the Phoenix stage community, and a fitting honor for one of its very best performers. For six decades, interwoven with her inspiring career in public school classrooms, Jacqueline produced, directed, and brilliantly acted in hundreds of shows. Those of us lucky enough to perform beside her will never know her equal in grace, beauty, generosity, and genius. Jacqueline brought those qualities to all she created for audiences and in her personal life, especially with son Sean and partner Charles. So much to cherish.
Published in The Arizona Republic on May 26, 2019