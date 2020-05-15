Jacqueline Kaye Leeburg
Phoenix - Jacqueline Kaye Leeburg, "Jackie" passed away on Saturday, May 9, 2020. She was born on September 14, 1983 to Louis and Ronda Leeburg in Phoenix, Arizona. Jackie was a beautiful spirit with a love for life. She especially was fond of San Diego and Hawaii where she could put on her flip flops and walk along the shorelines. She was a graduate of ASU with a BS degree in Psychology and later graduated from the Banner Health Nursing Program as a Registered Nurse. She was currently a Hospice Nurse in the Valley working for Compassus Hospice Care and felt that providing assistance to people at the end of life was what she had been meaning to do ever since she entered nursing. She was also a member of Christ Church of the Valley in North Phoenix and loved to provide help in the nursery as one of her missions for the Church.
Jackie is gone way too soon and suddenly. Her presence will be forever missed and her soul will live on in all that she met. Her caring concern for patients, family and friends will be especially missed.
Jackie is survived by her parents Louis and Ronda as well as her sister Jill Patchin, brother-in-law Dan and her most precious nephew, Cayden and niece, Carter. She thought of them all the time and loved to be in their company. Memorial services celebrating Jackie's life will be held at a future date and time. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Jackie's name can be made to Christ Church of the Valley, with memo section noting Jackie Leeburg Memorial Fund North Phoenix to support and equip the Church's nursery and toddler program. CCV located at 15025 N. 19th Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85023. Online condolences can be given at www.shadowmountainmortuary.com.
Published in The Arizona Republic from May 15 to May 19, 2020.