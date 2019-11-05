|
Jacqueline King
Phoenix - Jacqueline (Jackie) Lee Brown King, returned to her Heavenly Father on Saturday, November 2, 2019 at the age of 82. Jackie was born in Portland, Oregon, the eldest of six children. According to her mother, Jackie was an overactive and mischievous child. In grade school, she found the work too easy and began wandering around the classroom. To solve this problem, the teacher skipped her two grades. This didn't seem to bother Jackie at all, she graduated from Beaverton High School at the age of 16.
Jackie believed in hard work. She often shared stories of her many jobs, from picking strawberries 10 hours a day at age 12, to working full time as a single mom of 4. She moved to Phoenix and began working as a secretary for Pete King Corporation where she caught the eye of her boss, Jerome King.
Jerry & Jackie married, and she took on her last and favorite job, devoting her life to their combined family -- his two children, her four and soon adopting two boys! Jackie believed in family, and knew from the very beginning that time spent together would bring closeness to their blended family. From that moment on, she gathered her family for dinners, parties, holidays and vacations.
Jackie believed in accepting challenges head on. Two years ago, while celebrating her birthday on a houseboat, her right arm was severed when a microburst threw the boat on its side. At 80 years old, she courageously learned to live with one arm. She never once complained about this challenge, saying "I can't change it so just move on". Her strength and courage were defining characteristics throughout her life.
Jackie's belief in hard work, family and accepting challenges, serves as an example to all who knew her. These characteristics have helped to mold the lives of her 8 children, 33 grandchildren and 50 great grandchildren. She will be deeply missed, however, we find comfort in knowing that she is now happily reunited with her eternal companion and can rest easy knowing that she lived life to the fullest and poured her heart and soul into her family. Services will be held at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 325 W. Coral Gables Dr. on Friday, November 8, 2019. Viewing at 10 am, services at 11am. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Jackie's honor to the Jaydie Lynn King Foundation www.teamjaydie.org
Published in The Arizona Republic from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6, 2019