Jacqueline Lanctot Vercauteren
"Jacque," 84, passed away peacefully on May 10, 2020. She was born on November 19, 1935, in Biddeford, Maine, to Joseph and Bertha Lanctot. Jacque married Gerald K. Vercauteren in Manchester, NH on July 13, 1957. They started their family in Schenectady, NY, before moving to Phoenix, AZ in 1965 to raise their five children. Jacque worked as Assistant to the Director of Athletics at Brophy College Preparatory, where she enjoyed working with friends and the students who visited her often. Jacque was a dedicated mother first and foremost and was known as a great cook and baker. She treasured her children and embraced every moment with them. Jacque especially loved her role as Grandma to her eight grandchildren. Jacque was preceded in death by her husband of 57 years, Gerry, her parents Joseph and Bertha, her brother Roger, and sisters Gloria and Connie. Jacque is survived by her five children: Ken, Kim (Michael), Kevin (Bethel), Keith (Lori) and Kris (Mandy); her eight grandchildren: Courtney, Richard, Christopher, Brian, Jacqueline, Jake, Brooke and Cole; and her brothers Joseph and Raymond. Jacque will be dearly missed, but we take comfort knowing she is reunited with Gerry and her family in heaven. Thursday, May 14, 2020 a Viewing will be held from 8:00 - 9:00 A.M. at Whitney & Murphy Funeral Home at 4800 East Indian School Road, Phoenix. Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Thursday, May 14, 2020, at 10:00 A.M., at the Franciscan Renewal Center at the Conventual Church of Our Lady of the Angels, 5802 East Lincoln Drive in Scottsdale. Although the Funeral Mass is limited to family due to the pandemic, please join the celebration of Jacque's life at thecasa.org, which will live stream the services on YouTube. Please contact one of Jacque's children to obtain the access code for the Funeral Mass live stream. Condolences may be expressed at www.whitneymurphyfuneralhome.com
Published in The Arizona Republic from May 12 to May 14, 2020.