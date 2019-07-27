|
|
Jacqueline (Jackie) Lynn Chapman
Phoenix - Jacqueline (Jackie) Lynn Chapman, 73, of Phoenix, AZ, passed away peacefully in her sleep on Sat., July 20 surrounded by those she loved. Born in Fulton, MO on Feb. 28,1946, Jackie had a big heart and a kind soul. She was taken from us too soon.
Survivors include her daughter, Tammy Lynn Chapman; her granddaughter, Iris Chapman; her brother, James Humphrey, and half-brother, Mike Matteson, of Fulton, MO; her sister, Patty Gold, of Los Angeles; her nephew, Barry Reno, of Portland, OR; and niece, Dottie Fitzpatrick, of Phoenix. She was previously married to John Chapman, of Phoenix, who survives.
Her parents, Dorothy Hart and Babe Humphrey; grandparents, Bessie Humphrey and H. Brown Humphrey; and sister, Barbara Reno, preceded her in death.
For more information on services on Sat., July 27, please call her daughter at (602) 885-4100.
Family members have set up a donation fund to cover funeral and other unexpected expenses. Please reach out to Tammy if you would like to contribute.
Published in The Arizona Republic on July 27, 2019