Jacqueline Patrie Owen
Fountain Hills - Jacqueline Patrie Owen 89, of Fountain Hills, Arizona, died October 3, 2020 at Desert Breeze in Chandler, Arizona. She was born May 17, 1931 in Cheshire, Connecticut, daughter of Emmons Ray and Dorothy Irene (Patrie) Wolfe. Jacqueline (Jacque) grew up in Connecticut and moved with her family to Tucson, Arizona in 1947. She graduated from Tucson High School with the class of 1949. She married Robert Litchfield Owen in 1951 and moved to Phoenix where they had three children.
Jacque was an active member of St. Theresa Women Sodality and became a lifelong volunteer and supporter for organizations helping women and children in need. She graduated from Arizona State University with a Masters Degree in Fine Arts, summa cum laude, in 1971 and was a member of Phi Beta Kappa honor society. She began her career working as a secretary for the Balsz Elementary School District and later as a teacher for the Tempe Elementary School District. After retirement, she moved to Sedona and finally to Fountain Hills, Arizona. Jacque enjoyed spending time with her family, cooking, reading, and traveling.
Surviving are her children Dori, Dan, Michael, and Kori; grandchildren Brian Black, Trent Owen, Jeremy Owen (Brittany), Sara Owen (Brock), Hayley Zimmerman (Joe), and Laura Balon (Geoff); great-grandchildren Peyton Owen, Aaron Balon, Dylan Balon; nieces Susan B. Mitchell (Bob), and Deborah Trojanowski; nephews Paul Baranowski (Karla), and Matt Baranowski (Carol); great-nieces Grace Baranowski and Allie Baranowski; great-nephews Andrew Baranowski (Nicole), Matt J. Baranowski, and Jacob Baranowski; great-great-nieces Brynn Baranowski and Adalynn Baranowski.
Jacque was preceded in death by her parents Emmons Ray and Dorothy Irene (Patrie) Wolfe; sisters Patricia Ann (Wolfe) Baranowski and Doree Irene Wolfe; niece Janice Eros; and her partner and best friend Sharon Lynn Stevenson.
She will be buried in Gothenburg, Nebraska at Cottonwood Cemetery with a Celebration of Life planned for 2021 due to COVID-19 restrictions. To honor Jacque's memory, friends and family are encouraged to donate to Child Crisis Arizona childcrisisaz.org/donate
In Memoriam for Jacqueline P. Owen.
Arrangements entrusted to Tempe Mortuary.