Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Jacqueline's life story with friends and family

Share Jacqueline's life story with friends and family

Jacqueline Rochelle Gooden



Phoenix - 37, of Phoenix, Arizona, passed on July 9, 2020.



If you are the next of kin, please contact Holy Cross Catholic Funeral Home, 623.936.1710









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store