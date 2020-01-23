|
Jacqueline Toms Norton
"It is so much darker when a light goes out than it would have been if it had never shone."
John Steinbeck
A very bright light went out on December 16, 2019, with the death of Jackie Norton. At 96, she lived a long life, but she never got old. Her sparkle, her wit, her generous spirit stayed with her until the end. The story of her life will be best told by others who knew her, she was an unforgettable personality, often described in superlatives - - she was elegant, charming, irreverent and, most of all, fun.
She had a gift for happiness, but her life was also touched by sorrow. While in school in Carpinteria, California, she met and fell in love with a dashingly handsome man, Parker Toms. In normal times they might have enjoyed a leisurely courtship, but the times were not normal. The war accelerated decision making. She and Parker went to Montreal, Canada, where they married and Parker, too young to join the American military, enlisted in the RAF. Their daughter, Wendy Toms Reynolds was born on Christmas day, 1942. Parker was killed three weeks later, having never met his daughter.
A widow with a newborn, Jackie came to Arizona where her own mother, Ruth Melin, was exploring the possibilities of the little town of Scottsdale. Ruth became acquainted with a young realtor, Dan Norton, who had come to Arizona to recover from rheumatic fever with every intention of returning to his home in Scarsdale, New York. Meeting Jackie changed both of their destinies. They married in 1947 and Wendy was joined by three siblings, Suzanne M. Norton, Daniel F. Norton III, and Jacqueline R. Norton.
One from New York, one from California, both Jackie and Dan fell in love with the desert and they threw themselves into their new community, making friends with the wonderfully eclectic group of early residents of Scottsdale. Among her favorite only-in-Arizona stories were riding her horse to deliver eggs to Mrs. Wright at Taliesin West; helping friends, Tom Darlington and K.T. Palmer, the founders of Carefree, dream up clever street names for their new town; and being in the car with Dan in the early 1950's when he pulled over at the corner of Lincoln Drive and Tatum Boulevard and looking north, exclaimed, "You know, honey, this would be a great spot for a country club." Jackie was the last survivor of the group of founders of Paradise Valley Country Club.
The Norton house at 62nd and Camelback was ground zero for fun; music always playing, friends always welcome, enthusiasm always present. Children grew up, got married and started their own families. Wendy with her six boys and one girl; Parker Brophy, Patrick Brophy, Brian Brophy, Morgan Reynolds, Peter Reynolds, Mark Reynolds and Kate Reynolds; Dan, as father to Danielle Norton, Adam Norton and Natalie Norton and Jackie added Sarah Vieh, Kate Vieh and Lizzie Vieh.
In the lives of each of her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren "Granny" played a unique and special role. She didn't have a lot of rules but those she had were strictly enforced - she insisted upon the correct usage of pronouns, particularly "I" vs. "me," table manners, strong handshakes and good eye contact were required, and red nail polish was forbidden. Wherever she went, a party soon followed. With a devoted circle of friends, she celebrated everything and always in great style. Her legendary "tacky time" happy hour hosted in her garage cemented her reputation as the "grande dame" of Colonia Miramonte.
The family welcomes more great stories about this remarkable woman at one, last "tacky time" on Saturday, April 11, 2020 at 5:00 p.m. at Cattle Track Arts Compound, 6105 N. Cattle Track Road, Scottsdale, Arizona.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Jan. 23 to Feb. 2, 2020