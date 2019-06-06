Services
Messinger Mortuaries
7601 E. Indian School Road
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
480-945-9521
Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 6, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Messinger Indian School Mortuary
Graveside service
Friday, Jun. 7, 2019
1:00 PM
Green Acres Memorial Gardens Cemetery
1931 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Jacquelyn Avery Obituary
Jacquelyn Avery

Gilbert - Jacquelyn Anna DeRosier Avery went to be with the Lord on June 1, 2019. She was born at home on January 31, 1931 in the arms of her loving parents, in Mesa, Arizona. She passed peacefully within the comfort of her home in Gilbert, AZ. A visitation will be held on June 6, 2019 from 5-7 pm at Messinger Indian School Mortuary, 7601 E. Indian School Rd, Scottsdale, AZ. A chapel service will be held the following morning June 7, 2019 from 10-11 am and light refreshments to follow. At 1 pm, a graveside service will be held at Green Acres Memorial Gardens Cemetery, 401 N. Hayden Rd, Scottsdale, AZ. Please join us as your spirit desires.
Published in The Arizona Republic on June 6, 2019
