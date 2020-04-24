|
Jacquelyn 'Jackie' Davis
Scottsdale - On April 14th, 2020, Jacquelyn 'Jackie' Davis, a loving sister and mother both great and grand, passed away peacefully in her sleep at her home in Scottsdale, Arizona.
Jackie was born on August 6th, 1937 in St. Cloud, Minnesota to Darol and Betty Nelson. She graduated with her class of 1955 in Redwood Falls, Minnesota and later moved to Jacksonville Illinois where she met her husband Charles Parker and in 1957 they were given their first son Ronald. Later that year they moved to Chicago Heights and in 1958 welcomed their second son Johnathan. They bought a home in Kankakee Il. and in 1962 they welcomed their first daughter Jacquelyn Susan. In 1963 they welcomed twins Timothy and Thomas. Tragically Charles was killed in a car accident in 1966, leaving the family devastated and Jackie a widow at the age of 28 with 5 young children. Blessed with this young family and the love and strength from her two oldest sons, they moved on.
She later met her second husband, Raymond Faulkner. The family to Champaign, Illinois. In 1969 they welcomed their youngest daughter, Kimberly Rae
In 1975 the family moved to Englewood Co. Jackie first got her real estate license in 1978 and in 1980 after a trip to Arizona they moved to Scottsdale. Here Jackie started her successful career in real estate and in 2003 welcomed her son Ron as a partner. Their success spanned over 16 years until she retired in 2018. She had an undeniable ability to make all walks of life feel at home when in her presence. Another hardship came when her second husband passed away from health issues, but her children never left her side.
It was 1984 when she met and fell in love with her husband, Don Davis. The union brought her Jim Davis, a son she loved as her own. Jackie and Don were pillars in Scottsdale. Active in Prada Del Sol and business owners in old town Scottsdale they had many friends. Always the life of the party and showcasing love and luxury in all of their endeavors. Never denying anyone a seat at the dinner table or the opportunity to make a positive impact on the Old town Scottsdale community. Sadly, Don passed away in 2007.
Jackie had an eye for natural talent which she saw and nurtured in all of her children. She had a quick wit, infectious smile, and a bottomless source of compassion. To know her was to love her and she will be greatly missed by all her friends and family.
Proceeded in death by her husbands, mother, father, brother Tom, and her beloved Bichon Frise puppies, Darby and Betty.
Left to mourn her death and celebrate her life
Her sister and brother-in-law Barb and Neil Ells, their daughters Deborah and Kathy, and son Michael
Her children Ronald, Johnathan, Jacquelyn Susan, Timothy, Thomas, Kimberly, and Jim
Her grandchildren Serenah, Charles, Ashley, Timothy, Wren, Kirsten, James, David, Matthew, Michael, and Christopher
Her great-grandchildren Jaxon, Killian, and Harper
Due to current social distancing restrictions a traditional funeral service at Messinger in Scottsdale is not possible at this time. Jackie will be placed by her husband Don at the National Cemetery in Cave Creek and a celebration of life is pending for this summer.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Apr. 24 to Apr. 26, 2020