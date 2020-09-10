1/1
Jacquelyn Hope Falconer
Phoenix - Jacquelyn Hope Falconer a resident of Phoenix Arizona since 1978, entered heaven September 5, 2020. Jackie was born April 17, 1967 at Bethesda Naval Hospital and dealt with challenging developmental issues her whole life. For the past 17 years, Jackie has received loving care from Debbie and Michael Overand.

Jackie was pre-deceased by her parents, Dorothy and John Falconer and her brother, Johnny Falconer. She is survived by her siblings; Bob (Hilary) Ridgeway, Vickie (Allen) Hunt, Chuck (Nigela) Falconer, Gary (Linda) Falconer, Sharon (RE) Gibson, Joel (Sherry) Falconer and a very special Aunt Kitty and Uncle Danny.

Rest in peace sweet angel, we will love you forever. Visit hansenmortuary.com for online condolences.






Published in The Arizona Republic from Sep. 10 to Sep. 13, 2020.
