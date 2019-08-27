|
Jacquie Lynn Zumach
- - Passed on 09 August 2019 at the age of 86 from complications related to lung cancer. She is survived by one of her two sons, 8 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren. A memorial service will be conducted in Payson, AZ on Saturday, August 21st beginning at 10:30 am at Rock of Ages Evangelical Lutheran Church located at 204 W. Airport Road. Followed by a private celebration of life in Phoenix, AZ on the 28th of September.
The family has been blessed to have learned many valuable lessons from "Mom, JL, Jacquie Lynn, Grandma, Abuela". Love God, Love your family and Live your life to its fullest. Born on March 19, 1933, in then Good Samaritan hospital in Phoenix, she was the third daughter of Pat and Fred Griffin and became known as one of the "Griffin Girls". She attended school at Emerson elementary, North High and ASU and was confirmed by Pastor Lindsay of Grace Lutheran Church. Jacquie lynn was an avid equestrian and loved animals. Married to Edward Zumach in 1956, they formed and grew their blended family from two boys (Douglas and Barry)and is survived by daughters in law Gail and Jacqueline, eight grandchildren Jeremiah, Naomi, Erich, Kara, Quelynn, Colton, Douglas and Iven followed by eleven great grandchildren Jordan, Isaac, Madeline, Jenna, Carter, Owen, Jaelyn, Colton, Derrick, Isaiah Paityn and another girl due any day.
Early on Jacquie Lynn was active in equine communities she was a charter member of the Western Saddle Club, a lifetime member of the Arizona Horseman's Society, a member of the Peruvian Paso association, the Arizona Appaloosa Association, supported the Verde Vaqueros, and a member of the Payson Horseman association. She worked and volunteered at the Arizona and Payson Humane Societies and enjoyed working as a veterinarian assistant for Dr. Pat Lynch. She rode endurance rides, gymkhana, showed in both western and english horse shows, was a 4H leader in Sunburst farms, exercised race horses on the track, and continued trail riding until she was 82. In-between equestrian activities she enjoyed training dogs in both. obedience and utility. She loved singing with the Church choir and during her final years she served on the Mesa Del Caballo community club. Jacquie Lynn adored her family, cherished her friends and Church and loved her community.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Aug. 27, 2019