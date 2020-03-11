|
Jaime A Espinoza, age 44, passed away unexpectedly on March 6, 2020 at his home in Phoenix, AZ. Jaime was born March 19, 1975 in Phoenix, AZ to Caroline and James Espinoza. Jaime lived all of life in Phoenix he was a native Arizonan.
Jaime is survived by his mother Caroline Piske his sister Rachel Piske Scherrer, and his big grey cat Smokie. Jaime was preceded in death by his father James A. Espinoza. Jaime was a kind and compassionate person he will be forever in our hearts. Jaime's Celebration of Life will be Monday, March 16 2020 at 3:00 at A.L. Moore-Grimshaw Mortuary, 710 West Bethany Home Phoenix, AZ.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Mar. 11 to Mar. 13, 2020