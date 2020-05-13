Jaime Soto
Jaime Soto

Phoenix - On May 4th 2020 Jaime Soto, loving husband and father of four children passed away at the age of 82, joining his infant daughter Valerie (1960).

Born in Phoenix, Arizona he was the son of Felix Valdez Soto and Antonio O. Soto.

Jaime was a graduate of Phoenix Union and entered the Sheet Metal trade in 1959 and retired 1991. He was a proud Tinner and Union member.

He is survived by his wife, Dorothy of more than 60 years, daughters Delia and Susie and son Jaime Paul. Proud grandfather (Tata) of David, Alexis and Jaime Elias and great-grandson Asher. He is also survived by two brothers, three sisters and multiple relatives.

Jaime enjoyed yearly man trips with family and friends hunting, listening to good music and the camaraderie with the guys. His favorite pastime was sitting outside listening to music, 70's, 80's, oldies and Mexican tunes. Jaime especially enjoyed chatting with his children and grandchildren about their daily lives and political events. He was always ready to drop coin at the local casinos on the poker machines and later would share his winnings on pie and coffee.

Jaime cherished his friendships with life-long friends and loved to reminisce about old times.

The family asks in lieu of flowers that donations be made to Hospice of the Valley.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Visit www.hansenmortuary.com for online condolences.






Published in The Arizona Republic from May 13 to May 17, 2020.
