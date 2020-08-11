James A. SmithGlendale - GLENDALE - James A. Smith, "Jim" of Glendale, AZ, age 87, our beloved father, husband, grandfather, and brother passed away peacefully on August 4, 2020. Jim was born November 19, 1932 in Brainerd, MN to Elsa (Peterson) and Ross Smith. He attended Washington High School, in Brainerd, where he played basketball ('47-'51) and later was inducted into his high school Hall of Fame. Jim went on to play basketball at Kansas State University where he received a bachelor's degree ('51-'55). Upon graduation, he served his country as an officer of the United States Air Force in Korea ('55-'57). Jim returned to K-State University to continue his education toward a master's degree. His debut coaching position was at North Platte High School in Nebraska, where he led the varsity basketball team to the state championship 1959.Jim moved to Phoenix in 1962, where he taught and coached the varsity basketball team at Camelback High School ('62-'65). His team won the Arizona state championship in 1964. In 1965, he became one of the founding faculty staff at Glendale Community College, Glendale, AZ. While teaching and coaching at GCC, he continued his education at Arizona State University and ultimately received his Doctor of Education in 1972.Semi-retired at age 55 ('88), Jim would continue to work part-time, opening and working at GCC's fitness center until he retired at age 70. For more than 20 years, he would go to the fitness center for early morning "workouts," then head to Starbucks for coffee with dear friendsHe loved being outdoors and the activities that came with it. Some of his favorites were hiking, biking, or just working around his yard. One of his most memorable biking trips was at age 56 when he rode his bicycle from the border of Canada to the border of Mexico along the Pacific Coast Highway in less than 30 days. He hiked all over Arizona and made numerous trips through the Grand Canyon. In Jim's later years, enjoyment came from being "Papa" to his six grandchildren, spending time and supporting them in their educational growth, sports, and other various activities.Jim is survived by his loving wife of 27 years Marta, brother Roy Smith, sisters Myrtle Tuil & Helen (Marty) Olsen, three daughters - Jaime Farrier (Tommy), Leslie Baird (John), Shelby Crowley (Dick), six grandchildren Courtney (Sean), Carley, Emily (Danni), Michael, Jack, Grace, and one greatgrandchild, Elsie Joe. Jim is preceded in death by his parents, and two siblings, Vivian Smith and Betty (Smith) Harrison. Jim's family will celebrate his life together privately.