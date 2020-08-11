1/1
James A. Smith
1932 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
James A. Smith

Glendale - GLENDALE - James A. Smith, "Jim" of Glendale, AZ, age 87, our beloved father, husband, grandfather, and brother passed away peacefully on August 4, 2020. Jim was born November 19, 1932 in Brainerd, MN to Elsa (Peterson) and Ross Smith. He attended Washington High School, in Brainerd, where he played basketball ('47-'51) and later was inducted into his high school Hall of Fame. Jim went on to play basketball at Kansas State University where he received a bachelor's degree ('51-'55). Upon graduation, he served his country as an officer of the United States Air Force in Korea ('55-'57). Jim returned to K-State University to continue his education toward a master's degree. His debut coaching position was at North Platte High School in Nebraska, where he led the varsity basketball team to the state championship 1959.

Jim moved to Phoenix in 1962, where he taught and coached the varsity basketball team at Camelback High School ('62-'65). His team won the Arizona state championship in 1964. In 1965, he became one of the founding faculty staff at Glendale Community College, Glendale, AZ. While teaching and coaching at GCC, he continued his education at Arizona State University and ultimately received his Doctor of Education in 1972.

Semi-retired at age 55 ('88), Jim would continue to work part-time, opening and working at GCC's fitness center until he retired at age 70. For more than 20 years, he would go to the fitness center for early morning "workouts," then head to Starbucks for coffee with dear friends

He loved being outdoors and the activities that came with it. Some of his favorites were hiking, biking, or just working around his yard. One of his most memorable biking trips was at age 56 when he rode his bicycle from the border of Canada to the border of Mexico along the Pacific Coast Highway in less than 30 days. He hiked all over Arizona and made numerous trips through the Grand Canyon. In Jim's later years, enjoyment came from being "Papa" to his six grandchildren, spending time and supporting them in their educational growth, sports, and other various activities.

Jim is survived by his loving wife of 27 years Marta, brother Roy Smith, sisters Myrtle Tuil & Helen (Marty) Olsen, three daughters - Jaime Farrier (Tommy), Leslie Baird (John), Shelby Crowley (Dick), six grandchildren Courtney (Sean), Carley, Emily (Danni), Michael, Jack, Grace, and one greatgrandchild, Elsie Joe. Jim is preceded in death by his parents, and two siblings, Vivian Smith and Betty (Smith) Harrison. Jim's family will celebrate his life together privately.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Aug. 11 to Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Heritage Funeral Chapel
6830 W Thunderbird Rd
Peoria, AZ 85381
623-974-3671
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Heritage Funeral Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved