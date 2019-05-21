James Alan (Jamie) Tait



Peoria - June 29, 1967 - May 16, 2019



James Alan (Jamie) Tait, 51, of Peoria passed away unexpectedly last week at his home. With unbounded generosity and the ability to make absolutely anyone laugh, Jamie so enriched the lives of his family, his many friends, and just about everyone he came across. Jamie proudly carried the mail for the U.S. Postal Service for over twenty years and was devoted to his customers. He loved to fish, hunt, and tailgate Arizona Cardinals' games. He often ended conversations with a reminder to "take care and comb your hair."



Jamie is survived by his brother Chris, his sister Alison, his niece Lauren, and his nephew Andrew.



A Catholic mass will be held at 4:30 p.m. on May 20, 2019, at Brophy College Chapel, 4701 N. Central Avenue, Phoenix, AZ. Published in The Arizona Republic on May 21, 2019