Services
A.L. Moore-Grimshaw Mortuaries Bethany Chapel
710 West Bethany Home Road
Phoenix, AZ 85013
(602) 249-2111
Service
Monday, May 20, 2019
4:30 PM
Brophy College Chapel
4701 N. Central Avenue
Phoenix, AZ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for James Tait
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Alan (Jamie) Tait


1967 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
James Alan (Jamie) Tait Obituary
James Alan (Jamie) Tait

Peoria - June 29, 1967 - May 16, 2019

James Alan (Jamie) Tait, 51, of Peoria passed away unexpectedly last week at his home. With unbounded generosity and the ability to make absolutely anyone laugh, Jamie so enriched the lives of his family, his many friends, and just about everyone he came across. Jamie proudly carried the mail for the U.S. Postal Service for over twenty years and was devoted to his customers. He loved to fish, hunt, and tailgate Arizona Cardinals' games. He often ended conversations with a reminder to "take care and comb your hair."

Jamie is survived by his brother Chris, his sister Alison, his niece Lauren, and his nephew Andrew.

A Catholic mass will be held at 4:30 p.m. on May 20, 2019, at Brophy College Chapel, 4701 N. Central Avenue, Phoenix, AZ.
Published in The Arizona Republic on May 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of A.L. Moore-Grimshaw Mortuaries Bethany Chapel
Download Now