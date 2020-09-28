1/
James Allan Meade
James Allan Meade

On September 24th, he came home to go home. Like everything in life, he did it his way with his bride and daughter by his side. He was a loving Husband, Father, Papa, Brother, Uncle, Cousin and Friend. He loved and accepted everyone. He had a heart bigger than any other. Throughout his life he touched the hearts and souls of so many. A true spiritual leader; if you knew him you were truly blessed. Special shout out to his cousin and one of his best budz, Uncle Jerry. He will be missed and loved forever but we know he's dancing in the Pleiades. Look to the skies at night.




Published in The Arizona Republic from Sep. 28 to Sep. 30, 2020.
