James Arellano Sr.
James Arellano, Sr.

Beloved and loving husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, son, brother, uncle, nephew, cousin, and friend, James (Jimmy) Arellano, Sr. left this world on November 17, 2020.

From a small town Texas to a small business in Arizona, family and work defined him: with no prior training or experience, Jimmy taught himself how to run a business and built a manufacturing company that he successfully led for many years in the valley. He imparted his expertise and work ethic to his children, employees, and others.

Ever generous, Jimmy shared his success with many and was well known for his generosity, which extended from the ones closest to him to local nonprofits. He was always ready to step in and lend a hand to anyone in need, and did so throughout his life while he was able.

The time he spent with family was precious- in many ways he was the heart of the extended family. Jimmy would invite uncles, in-laws, and cousins over to play music and sing in the living room for hours. He hosted many backyard BBQs and volleyball games, camping, boating, and fishing trips as well as outings to ASU football games. Always inclusive, these events were enjoyed by family and friends over many years.

Through these actions and countless others, Jimmy brought joy, wisdom, and care to many people.

Jimmy is survived by his wife, Mary, his children Michelle, Saundra, Gabriel, and Marisa; 8 grandchildren, 9 great grandchildren, 5 sisters; and is predeceased by his son, James Jr.

Services will be held at St. Gregory's Catholic Church at 930 a.m. on December 3.

To make donations in his memory, please visit Alz.org/dsw.




Published in The Arizona Republic from Nov. 24 to Nov. 27, 2020.
