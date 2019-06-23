Services
Chapel of the Chimes Mortuary
7924 North 59th Ave
Glendale, AZ 85301
(623) 937-9297
Viewing
Monday, Jun. 24, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Christ the Redeemer Lutheran Church
8801 N. 43rd Avenue
Phoenix, AZ
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jun. 25, 2019
9:00 AM
Christ the Redeemer Lutheran Church
Phoenix - James Arthur Massey Jr. passed away on June 17, 2019, at the age of 83. He was born on December 27, 1935 in Palestine, Arkansas. He left behind his loving wife Robbie. His enjoyment in life was playing golf and spending time with his grandchildren and great grandchildren. He retired from the United States Air Force as Master Sergeant after 23 years of service. James worked and then retired from Ali Signal where he wrote Tec Manuals, and then as a Security Surveillance Officer for Downtown Phoenix. Lastly, he was past Vice Commander for the Department of Arizona American Legion. He was Commander of American Legion Post 29 several times and also various other positions including being chairman of boys state for several years. He left behind his brothers Doug (Mary Jane) Massey, Marvin (Zada) Massey, Jerry (Brenda) Massey, Orville Freeman, and sister Bonnie Cox. He was preceded in death by Barbara Jean Massey, Josie and Alfred Freeman, Bathel Freeman and Ray and Evelyn Massey. He left behind his children Terry (Sooky) Massey, Pam (Lupe) Rios, Lisa Porch-Sheriff (Brent), Donna Facio, and son in law Ray Esquivel. He was preceded in death by his children Patty Esquivel and Tom Massey. He also left his step children David (Liz) DeWitt, CherylAnn (Robert) Woods and Loni Palmer and many grandchildren and great grandchildren. He will be missed by his loving family and friends. A viewing will be held on Monday, June 24, 2019 from 6:00-8:00 p.m. at Christ the Redeemer Lutheran Church at 8801 N. 43rd Avenue Phoenix, AZ 85051. Funeral service will be held Tuesday June 25, 2019 at 9:00 am at Christ the Redeemer Lutheran Church with a procession to follow to the Memorial National Cemetery at 23029 Cave Creek Road, Phoenix, AZ 85024 at 11:00 am. Celebration of life to follow at the American Legion Post 29 at 6822 N 57th Dr. Glendale, AZ 85301. In Lieu of flowers please make donations to Christ the Redeemer Lutheran Church in Jim's honor. Please visit www.chapelofthechimesmortuary.com to leave a tribute to Jim, which will be published in his Life Remembered Book.
Published in The Arizona Republic on June 23, 2019
