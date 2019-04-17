|
Dr James (Jim) Avakian
Phoenix - Dr James (Jim) Avakian passed away on April 9th 2019. He was born Sept 4th 1951, raised in Fresno, CA and currently a Phoenix, AZ resident of 33 years.
He attended Bullard High in Fresno, CA and graduated from Santa Cruise University. He matriculated into Georgetown Medical School in 1977-1981. He then did his Pathology
Residency at the University of Colorado in Denver. From 1985-1986 he attended a Hematology Pathology fellowship at the University of Utah. Since, he has been employed at BTMC (Banner Thunderbird Medical Center).
He married Marcia Avakian from Bloomer, Wi. in 1983 and became a proud father to his cherished daughter, Adrienne Brooke born March 8th 1987. He became an overjoyed grandfather to Elwyn Mae 2016 and again in 2018 to Rowen Ivy.
Jim had many interests including snow skiing, fly fishing, traveling, mountain biking and a culinary pursuit of the finest foods.
Preceding in death are his mother, Aurora (Dakhlian) Avakian, his father Avak (Jim) Avakian, his brother Gerald (Jerry) Avakian and Margaret Rose Avakian Gutierez.
Surviving Jim are; his wife Marcia Avakian, daughter, Adrienne Anthony, Son-In-Law, Brandon Anthony, granddaughters; Elwyn Mae Anthony, and Rowen Ivy Anthony.
Brothers-In Law; Thomas and Mark Hassemer, Michael Gutierez. Sister-In-Law; Leanne Hassemer. Nieces: Tammy Hanley (Garry), Jessica Hooppaw (Clint).
Nephews; Dustin Hassemer (Chanda) and Andrew Avakian Gutierez (Liz).
Grandnieces and nephews; Amanda and Darin Hanley, Sydney Hooppaw, Gavin, Bella and Brecken Hassemer.
A memorial service will be held at 12:00 PM on Saturday May 4th 2019 at All Saints Episcopal Church at 6300 N. Central. Phoenix, AZ 85012 followed by a reception in the church. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the National Pancreatic Cancer Foundation at www.npcf.us (Jim was a 6.5 year pancreatic cancer survivor).
Published in The Arizona Republic on Apr. 17, 2019