James B. Callaghan
Phoenix - James B. Callaghan, 90, passed away on July 7, 2019. He was the husband of Helen M. Callaghan. They shared 66 years of marriage.
Jim was born in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, the son of James and Anna Callaghan. He enlisted in the U.S. Army Air Force immediately after graduating from high school and served as a radar operator at Davis-Monthan Army Air Field in Tucson, Arizona. After his service was completed he attended the Carnegie Institute of Technology and earned a degree in Electrical Engineering. He worked for Westinghouse and General Electric before eventually moving his family to Arizona and working for Honeywell. He enjoyed both his engineering experiences and also international marketing which allowed him the opportunity to travel around the world.
He was a member of Most Holy Trinity Parish and enjoyed coaching Summer Little League for his four children. He was a dedicated and loving son, brother, husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He is survived by his wife Helen; children John Callaghan, Maureen Callaghan and Mark Callaghan; grandchildren Jonathon, Angela, Patrick and Samantha; as well as great-granddaughter Adalaide. He was preceded in death by his parents, James and Anna Callaghan, brother Regis Callaghan and son Gary Callaghan.
Memorial donations in lieu of flowers may be made to SS. Simon and Jude Cathedral School, 6351 N. 27th Ave., Phoenix AZ, 85017.
Published in The Arizona Republic on July 21, 2019