|
|
James B. Dame
Phoenix - James B. Dame, 87 of Phoenix, Arizona passed away February 20th, 2019 after a long courageous battle with Alzheimer's. James was born in Milwaukee, Wisconsin to Doris Lapp and Walter Dame on April 11th, 1931. He is preceded in death by his father, mother, and sister Joan. He is survived by his wife Marilyn of 65 years, his sister Nancy (Carl), brother Richard (Amanda), daughter Michelle (Edward), son Jeffery, and son Brian (Lynn).
Jim attended the University of Wisconsin at Madison which was interrupted in 1952 with a call to the army where he served with the army band in Germany until 1954. He was honored to present taps at Normandy Beach June 6th, 1954 on the 10th Anniversary of D Day. This was a very important memory for him. After his army tour he went back to the University of Wisconsin to finish his senior year. He was hired to attend Group Insurance School with Pacific Mutual in Los Angeles. He was appointed to head of the Washington, D.C. office and then transferred to Phoenix, Arizona in 1959. There he became the head of the Group Insurance Department. Jim owned James Dame and Associates with his partner Dianne Taylor. His last position was with AON.
He retired in 1999 at the age of 68 and went on to enjoy his family, his golf, and his music for many years.
He was the very proud grandpa of seven grandchildren. Brandon Dame (Amy), Joel Dame (Jennifer), Brittany Nelson (Michael), Reannon Dame, Andrew Dame, Jenna Jarvi and Ashlyn Jarvi. In addition, he had three great grandchildren. Brenya Nelson and Bryce and Mackenzie Dame.
Our deepest gratitude goes out to his wonderful care givers, Joanne with Hidden Gardens, Hospice of the Valley and Bella's Care Home. All were of great comfort and help for his whole family.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Hospice of the Valley.
Services will be held at Blessed Sacrament Roman Catholic Parish on March 23rd, 2019 at 10:30am. 11300 North 64th Street, Scottsdale, Arizona 85254. Luncheon to follow in the social hall.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Mar. 5, 2019