|
|
James B. "Smokey" Shaffer, Jr.
Phoenix - James B. "Smokey" Shaffer, Jr., 85, Phoenix, AZ passed away on May 15, 2019 after a long struggle with FTD (frontotemporal dementia). James was born on February 27, 1934 in Connellsville, PA. He moved with his parents and siblings to Phoenix, AZ in 1948 where he has resided for the past 71 years. He attended Arizona State University in the mid 1950's. Smokey then began his decades long convention service design career at Walker Display (now Giltspur Exhibits). He spent his later years as a free-lance designer until his retirement in 2000. Smokey was an avid water skier, hiker and spring board diver. His humor brightened the lives around him, adding a spark of entertainment to his many social gatherings.
He is preceded in death by his parents, James B. Shaffer, Sr, Geraldine "Bubbles" Blasey Shaffer, sister, Nadine A. Hidalgo and life partner Matthew Garcia. He is survived by his sister, Patricia Gage, Pine, AZ, brother, Vince Shaffer, Las Vegas, NV, and David Ringe, Smokey's good friend and caregiver who was by his side at the time of his passing. Smokey will be missed greatly by all who knew and loved him!
Published in The Arizona Republic on May 26, 2019