James Balek
James Balek passed away on Monday, March 9th, 2020 at the age of 76. Born December 16th, 1944 in Chicago, IL to parents Charles and Helen Balek. Loving husband to the late Beverly, brother of Patricia (Donald) Smiciklas and late sister Sharon Wills (Jim). James was a caring person who enjoyed a round of golf with his cousin George (Cyndi), and cherished his relationship with his longtime friend Alice. He will be dearly missed by all who knew him. As a military veteran in the Vietnam era and a resident of Sun City, James will be memorialized in a private ceremony on March 20th at the Camino Del Sol Funeral Chapel in Sun City West.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Mar. 11 to Mar. 12, 2020