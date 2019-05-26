|
|
James Berry Ross
Chandler - James Berry Ross, 39, born September 10, 1979 in Aberdeen, Scotland, passed away peacefully on May 21, 2019 in Chandler after a sudden illness with his soulmate, Sally, by his side.
James was born in Scotland but spent much of his life in Arizona. James loved music and played the viola in the Symphonic Orchestra at Dobson High school. After graduating from Dobson High School, he spent a two-year mission for his church in Manchester England. James was proud to have earned a degree in Aerospace Engineering from ASU, and later go back to earn a second degree in Electrical Engineering. This allowed him to get his dream job at Belcan where he excelled and became a valued member of his engineering team. James never had children but embraced the role of uncle. His nieces and nephews on both sides of the family loved him beyond measure. Last year he married Sally, the love of his life and soulmate. This last year with Sally was the happiest of James's life and was spent in love and joy.
James is remembered by his beloved wife, Sally Plessl, his parents Richard and Susan (Pullam) Ross, siblings Heather (Daniel) Black, Cassandra (Martin) Cisek, and Forbes (Kelsey) Ross. Also, Sally's Parents Joseph and Kathleen Plessl, siblings Lisa (Kyle) Hargrave, and Emily (Devin) Goldthwaite. And his adoring nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held at 10:00am on Monday May 27th at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints meetinghouse located at 15 West 1st Avenue Mesa, Arizona 85210.
The Ross and Plessl families ask that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to a gofundme set up in his name, the James Ross Family Fund.
James was a much-loved husband, son, grandson, brother, uncle, and friend. He will forever be in our hearts until we meet again in the next life.
Published in The Arizona Republic on May 26, 2019