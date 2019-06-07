|
James Brian Morris
- - James Brian Morris passed away May 30, 2019. He was born on February 14, 1959 in Gilmer, Texas to parents Jim and Georgette. James was a hardworking, fiercely devoted family man who understood the true value in things. He knew that laughter was more important than money, memories had no depreciation, and being a good person meant doing the right thing even when no one was looking. Beloved as a husband and father he was loyal, loving, strong, gentle and kind. He is preceded in death by his mother Georgette; father Jim, Sister Martha and loving wife Maryann. He is survived by three brothers John, Alan and Roger; his two sons Jeriod and Justin and his 5 grandchildren (Jasmine, Gavin, Ethan, Mason and Jordan). We were all blessed to be in your presence, Goodbye and we love you!
Published in The Arizona Republic on June 7, 2019