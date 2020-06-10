James "Jim" Brunsman



Glendale - James "Jim" Brunsman, 82, passed away on May 29, 2020 in Glendale, Arizona.



Jim was born in Phoenix where he lived his entire life. After graduating from Saint Mary's High School, Jim served in the U.S. Army and then spent his whole working career as a salesman at Sears where he retired.



Jim is survived by his wife of 59 years, Barbara Brunsman and his six children and their spouses; Trina and Dave Howard, Theresa and Dwight Branson, Robert and Bonnie Brunsman, Joseph and Christina Brunsman, Ed Brunsman and Chris Zeichner, and John Brunsman. He was also loved by his 12 grandchildren: Sarah, James, Isaac, Seth, Emma, Betsy, Courtney, Evan, Maddie, Connor, Avery and Lilly. He also has five great grandchildren: Brennan, Braydon, Jaxson, Leo and Kiara.



Jim was well known for his vivacious personality and his broad smile and laugh. We remember him most, smiling when surrounded by friends and family where he would often remark "Now, this is Living!"



The vigil and rosary will be at St. Gregory's Church on Wednesday, June 17th from 6-8pm. The rosary will start at 6:30 pm.



The funeral will be at St. Gregory's Church on Thursday, June 18th at 11:00 am.



Masks are required to attend services at St. Gregory's.



In lieu of flowers, please send a donation to St. Vincent De Paul in Jim's memory.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store