|
|
James "Jim" Burns
Phoenix - James "Jim" Patrick Burns, 77, passed away on March 1, 2020 in Phoenix, AZ. He was the husband of Judith "Judy" Ann Burns. They shared nearly 59 years together.
Born in Chicago, Illinois, he was the son of Lucille and Maurice Burns. He attended North High School in Phoenix, AZ, served in the United States Army, and worked as an IT professional for notable employers like American Express and United Healthcare for 30 years.
Jim was a member of St. Jerome Catholic Church. He enjoyed golfing, traveling, and spending time with his grandchildren. Jim will always be remembered for his hilarious sense of humor, his willingness to help others, and his ability to forgive.
He is survived by his partner Judy, sister Delores Koloszycz (Gene), sons James Patrick Burns Jr. (Trena), John Matthew Burns, and Jay Christopher Burns (Celeste), grandchildren Sean Burns, Kirsten Burns, Shalyssa Burns, Jussynda Burns, Kennedy Burns, Mia Burns, and Sawyer Burns, and dog Potsie. He was predeceased by son Joseph Michael Burns.
The viewing will be held on March 10, 2020 from 6 to 8pm at Hansen Mortuary, 8314 N 7th St Phoenix, AZ 85020 with rosary from 7 to 8pm. The funeral service will be held on March 11, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Jerome Catholic Church, 10815 N 35th Ave, Phoenix, AZ 85029.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Mar. 5 to Mar. 8, 2020