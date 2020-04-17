|
James C. Bargioni
Sedona - James C. Bargioni, 84 years of age, was a resident of Sun Lakes, and Sedona, Az. He peacefully passed away on April 5, 2020, from Stage 4 Congestive Heart Failure.
Jim was born in San Francisco, California, in 1935. His late parents, Fred and Caroline Bargioni, raised Jim, and his sister Marie, in a warm and loving home.
Jim became a stationary engineer, and over the years he developed an outstanding reputation in his field. Jim served as Chief Stationary Engineer
at several high rise buildings in San Francisco, including 1 Market Plaza, the Transamerica Pyramid,and 101 California St. He was a member of Stationary Engineer Local 39, in San Francisco
Jim's love for Corvettes was well known. Over his lifetime he owned 13 of them.
Jim, and Sandi were Lifetime Members, and supporters, of the Corvette Museum, in Bowling Green, Ky. He had a passion for Auto Racing, as well. Formula 1, and Indy Car, were his favorites. It was a passion he passed onto his wife, who learned quickly that the way to her man's heart was through his love of cars.
Jim is survived by Sandi, his adoring wife of 29 years, as well as his dearly loved son's, Rick (Mark) and Bobby (Lynette.) Jim is also survived by his beautiful granddaughters, Gina and Tara, who knew their way to "Boompa's " heart, was through the chocolate chip cookies Tara baked for him, a good italian meal, and a nice glass of red wine.
Other survivors include: brother in law, Dennis (Sandy), nephew Bob (Xiomara), and niece Diane, as well as several great nieces and nephews. Nephew, Steve, pre-deceased Jim, in 2019.
Preferred memorial donations, in Jim's name, are The Humane Society of Sedona, 2125 Shelby, Sedona, Az 86336, or the Corvette Museum, at corvette museum.org.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later time.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Apr. 17 to Apr. 19, 2020