James C. Redepenning
James C. Redepenning

James 'Jim' Redepenning, born August 13, 1936 to Otto and Lena (Goetsch) Redepenning in Revillo, SD. He was baptized on September 13, 1936. Jim died peacefully on November 23, 2020 at home in Scottsdale, AZ surrounded by family.

Jim grew up in western Minnesota on the family farm. After high school he worked on the railroad. He married Zona Larson on May 26, 1962. Jim moved the family to Duluth, MN in 1966 where he sold World Book Encyclopedias for a short time. A new job with Allstate Insurance took them to Brooklyn Park, MN in 1967. In 1974, the family moved to Greenfield, MN, where Jim continued to work for Allstate Insurance Company in Fridley and enjoyed working his hobby farm with old-fashioned tractors and machinery. Jim was the life of the party and truly enjoyed and cherished his relationships with his many long-time friends from the surrounding area. In their empty nest years, they spent many weekends polka dancing. Zona passed away too early on February 15, 1995.

Church was a large part of Jim's life. He was an active member and elder at St. John's Lutheran Church in Buffalo, MN. Jim married Jean Evans on December 30, 2001. They enjoyed wintering in Arizona, traveling together, and a wonderful friendship until Jean's death on May 1, 2016. After moving to Arizona, he was an active member at Shepherd of the Desert Lutheran Church in Scottsdale, AZ. Jim loved his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren deeply. He was very proud of each of them.

Jim is survived by his children: Andrea (Craig), daughter-in-law Shelly and Stacey (Lee), grandchildren: Ryan (Paige) and Andrew (Jessica); Samantha (Ben), John, and Jordan; and Emily, Ethan, and Olivia, great-grandchildren: Maisie and Harrison, siblings: Violet (Dwight) Borgerson, Loretta (Orv) Folkerts, Don (Marion) Redepenning, sister and brother-in-law: Jackie Redepenning and Butch Christensen and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents: Otto and Lena Redepenning, first wife: Zona Redepenning, son: Eric James Redepenning, second wife: Jean Evans, siblings: Dorothy (Harris) Grabow, Lillian (Leonard) Meister, Vernon (Marlys) Redepenning, Clifford Redepenning, Florence Christensen, Pete Redepenning. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date near his hometown in Minnesota. Memorials may be designated to St. John's Lutheran Church, 302 NE 2nd Street, Buffalo, MN 55313, or Shepherd of the Desert Lutheran Church, 9590 E Shea Blvd, Scottsdale, AZ 85260. Visit hansenmortuary.com for online condolences.






Published in The Arizona Republic from Nov. 27 to Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
