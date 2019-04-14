Services
Friday, May 3, 2019
1:00 PM
National Memorial Cemetery
23029 Cave Creek Rd.
Phoenix, AZ
James C. Sanders

James C. Sanders Obituary
James C. Sanders

Glendale - James C. Sanders, age 61, died on February 22nd, 2019, in Glendale, AZ.

Jimmy is survived by his wife Sara, his three sons, Anthony, Andrew, Aaron, his sister Susan Ferrara; and his nephew Travis Logan (Donette Logan). He is preceded in death by his mother and father, Mildred and Chester Sosnowski, his sister's Paulette Logan, and Carolynn Scheuren.

The funeral is scheduled for 1 p.m. on May 3rd, at the National Memorial Cemetery located at 23029 Cave Creek Rd. Phoenix, AZ 85024.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Apr. 14, 2019
