Services
Heritage Funeral Chapel
6830 W Thunderbird Rd
Peoria, AZ 85381
623-974-3671
Celebration of Life
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
5:00 PM
Heritage Funeral Chapel
6830 W Thunderbird Rd
Peoria, AZ 85381
1949 - 2019
Peoria - James Allen Cajthaml, 69, passed away on July 25, 2019. Jim was born on October 1, 1949 in Elsworth, KS, to Alfred and Edith Cajthaml. He is survived by his loving wife Joan, children Brent (Kerri) Cajthaml, Kari (Neil) Bramini and Kristi (Chris) Webb, Brothers Larry and Ed Cajthaml, sisters Lynn Hislop and Evelyn Reid, and 5 grandchildren. A Celebration of Jim's life will be held on Friday, August 2, 2019 at 5:00 pm at Heritage Funeral Chapel, 6830 W Thunderbird Rd., Peoria, AZ.
Published in The Arizona Republic on July 30, 2019
