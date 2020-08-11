James "Jim" Caldwell
James "Jim" Caldwell died at the VA Hospital from COVID-19 on August 3, 2020. Jim fought a good fight for over a month. He will be missed and remembered by his family and many friends. Jim is preceded in death by his mother and step father, Alfreda Haukaas Gibbons and Ben L Gibbons, his brothers, Edwin L Caldwell and Kenneth V Caldwell. He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Betty; his children and their spouses, Jill and Tim, George and Jonya,Christian and Jackie, Daniele; his grandchildren, James, Kennedy, William, Reagan, and Samantha; his aunt Tressa Perry and sister Jody Sandquist. Jim was born on Jan 21st, 1947, in Yakima, WA and moved to Winslow, AZ when he was in junior high. He was a graduate of Winslow High School's class of 1965. After graduation Jim joined the US Navy and became a SeaBee. He was wounded in Vietnam on August 9, 1967. He married his love, Betty, on June 6, 1970. Jim attended NAU and graduated with a BS in Engineering Technology and received another BS from ASU in Construction Management. His first job with Morrison-Knudsen Int sent him to El Salvador. Jim also helped build the sports dome at NAU while working as a carpenter. His final job was at the Agua Fria Plant with SRP. In his free time he earned his Pilot's License for Fixed Wing and Rotary Aircraft, and built two helicopters in his own driveway. After 26 years with SRP Jim retired and volunteered with the VFW to help veterans apply for their benefits. Jim loved photography, traveling, and metal detecting; in the last few years he spent a lot of his time perfecting his welding skills. He traveled to Australia to metal detect, and eventually went back to Vietnam to revisit the country and people. Every year he attended his MCB1 reunion in different parts of the US. Together, Jim and Betty also visited Hawaii and England. Jim and Princess, his PTSD service dog, could be found at Village Inn for breakfast most mornings, and she traveled with him on most of his jaunts. Jim was most proud of his kids and grandkids. As a dad he was found at sports games or being a boy scout leader or camping/hunting with his family. His grandkids called him "Papa" and he loved every minute he was with them. All of them have special memories of time spent with their Papa. Once you were Jim's friend, you had a friend for life. He was always ready to lend a hand and there wasn't anything he couldn't fix. The family would like to thank the VA third floor ICU doctors, nurses and staff for their great care of Jim. Jim was cremated as he wished and a Celebration of Life will be held when it is safe for large groups to gather. In lieu of flowers the family has chosen a charity. Please contact Betty5b@aol.com for further information. All arrangements made by www.chapelofthechimesmortuary.com