James Chester Kite
James Chester Kite

Phoenix - Phoenix and Pinetop. Chet Kite passed away recently after a long illness. He was born February 8, 1935 in Vero Beach, FL and grew up in Ft. Pierce, FL. Chet was a natural athlete and excelled in all high school sports. He graduated from the University of Florida with a degree in Chemical Engineering. After marrying his college sweetheart, he started his career at Texaco in Port Arthur, TX and welcomed 2 daughters and a son. Motorola brought the family to Phoenix and he later bought a small electronics company with a partner called EMT. He was an avid golfer and enjoyed playing with friends and he and Stephanie had wonderful golf trips together. An avid Florida Gator fan, they went to many games, meeting family and friends from Florida. Chet was also a member and past president of Arizona Country Club and a member of White Mountain Country Club.

He is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Stephanie Varn Kite; daughters Catherine Loving (Dr. Mark), Pamela Nolen (Mike); 3 grandchildren, Sheldon Trevor Abner (Krissie), Shelby Abner, Sam Loving and sister Merlynn Johnston. He is preceded in death by Marshall and Catherine Kite and infant Marshall Chester Kite. Chet will be missed by friends and family who called him "One of a Kind", and will look forward to the golf game with all his deceased buddies. Many thanks to Hospice of the Valley for their wonderful help and caring at the end of his life.






Published in The Arizona Republic from Aug. 5 to Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
