James Clarence Sellers
James Clarence Sellers passed away very peacefully on October 22, 2019 in Surprise, Arizona at the grand old age of 93.
He was born March 22, 1926 in Mesa, Arizona to Clarence and Olive Sellers. He had two sisters, Gayle Hamlett and Betty Salyer. The family moved to Wickenburg where his dad was a Standard Oil Consignee and his mother, a homemaker, would make sandwiches for the many out of work transients during the great depression. His mother was killed in a traffic accident when he was 9 years old and he and his sisters lived in foster homes or with relatives until adults. He joined the Navy a day before his 18th birthday and served during World War II as a radio operator in a PBY reconnaissance seaplane patrolling the east coast for German U-boats. After the war he earned a Business degree on the GI bill at Arizona State College, now ASU. He then followed his father to Gila Bend to begin a career as a building contractor. He met Gerry Morvay at Hutch's Café where he would go to have pie and milk every day. She played hard to get but he finally got a date and they fell madly in love. They were married in Chicago on August 2, 1953 and had 4 children in 5 years. They had a great time, made many friends and made a great life for their children in Gila Bend.
He enjoyed traveling with his wife, fishing, socializing, growing flowers and music!
Jim is survived by his 4 children, Jack Sellers (Stephanie) of Litchfield Park, Debra Odom of Buckeye, Mike Sellers (Angie) of Tucson and Barbara Pyeatt (John) of Alamogordo, New Mexico. 10 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.
Jim's wife of 62 years Gerry passed away in 2015. Both of his sisters are also predeceased.
Celebration of life will be held at the Elks Lodge in Gila Bend on January 25th at 11am. Arrangements by Ganley's Buckeye Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to, Hospice of The West: Attn: Everyday is a Gift Fund, 21410 N 19th Ave. Ste 100, Phoenix, AZ 85027.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Nov. 6 to Nov. 7, 2019