James Corbet
Wickenburg - James Lewis Corbet, a lifelong Arizona resident passed away August 16, 2019, in Wickenburg, Arizona. Born May 13, 1939, in Phoenix, Arizona, and raised in Yuma, Arizona. Jim attended and graduated from the College of Business at the University of Arizona in 1961. While preparing for his legal career, he lettered in wrestling, represented the University wrestling team in the Border Conference, was a member of Sophos, Chain Gang and Bobcats, and selected for Who's Who among students in Colleges and Universities. He served as President of Sigma Chi Fraternity. He then went on to attend and graduate from the Cumberland School of Law in Birmingham, Alabama, earning a Degree in Law in 1964. Following law school, in 1965, he moved back to Arizona and clerked under Maricopa County Superior Court Judge Hyder, then went on to join brother Leo's law firm in Phoenix. Jim was a beloved family man and friend who loved dancing, music, and his community. He is predeceased by his parents, Leo Corbet and Lucille Young Corbet, and his first wife Carolyn O'Neil Corbet. He is survived by his wife Beverley Bodiroga Corbet, brothers Leo (Kathy), Frank, Chris (Elaine), Jan Lee (Elaine), three children Paco (Jaimee), Matt (Maria) and Chelsea (DJ), and six grandchildren, Keelyn Yachanin, Tinker Bergman-Corbet, Paige Erichsen, Carolyn Corbet, Coles Bergman-Corbet and Tessa Corbet. Jim's warm smile and friendly "howdy" will be missed by all. A Memorial Reception will be held Saturday, September 14, 2019, between 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Rancho de los Caballeros Golf Club, 1551 S. Vulture Mine Rd, Wickenburg, AZ 85390, in lieu of flowers the family has requested donations be made to Hospice of the Valley, 1510 E Flower St, Phoenix, AZ 85014. For complete obituary and to share your memories and condolences, see www.wickenburgfuneralhome.com
Published in The Arizona Republic on Sept. 1, 2019