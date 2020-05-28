James Curtis Janzen



09/06/1957 -



05/24/2020



A story about a boy who refused to wear shoes, fisherman, hunter, friend to all, and an Awesome Master Craftsmen (The Woodwizard). AKA Jim, Jimbo, Jimmy J, Wally, Curly, The Tarp Man. Technology/computers baffled him, once his woodworking craft was replaced by a machine and many personal losses, he lost his way. May he find his joy again, "Peace Be With Him"!



Survived by his wife of 33 years, Victoria Alcantar-Janzen, who shared his wonderlust while together. Also, benefited by his tremendous generosity throughout their lives to the end.



Sharing in the loss is his sister, Jerri Janzen, Rod Smth (significant other), her sons and his newphews, Mark Jordan, Jennifer Jordan (wife), their 5 sons. Kyle Jordan, Melissa Jordan (wife), their son and daugther, his brother Rick Janzen, Vicki Janzen (wife) their daughters Katie Lynch, Colin Lynch (husband), their 2 sons, Sara Janzen and many, many family members including his little redhead girl (Teresa Curtis Kaspar) from North Dakota.



Following the departed is his father Harry Janzen, Shirley Janzen and his beloved dog TAZ. Now with his father fishing, while mom makes drinks and snacks, watching Taz chasing any moving object in and out of the water.









