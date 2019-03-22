|
James D. Brown
- - James D. Brown, "Jim", passed away on March 15, 2019 at the age of 68. Born May 14, 1950, Jim was a man of few words, but many thoughts. His precise, thoughtful, skilled, careful, and analytical mind was one of his greatest assets to his career, hobbies, passions, and his family. Jim would probably want us to say that he was "just an ordinary man...just trying to do his best"; however, he was more than ordinary. Jim was extraordinary and one in a million!
After growing up in Phoenix, Arizona and graduating from East High School (class of 1968), he went on a church mission to Sweden. Meanwhile, down the street, a young lady named Maridee Miller unknowingly awaited his return home. Upon doing so, they dated, fell in love, married in 1972, and eventually filled their home and hearts with 4 beautiful daughters. He graduated from Arizona State University in 1978 and helped usher in the "age of computers" by being a self-employed computer programmer and consultant to many clients in and around Arizona and California. After growing and expanding his company over many years, his dedication and diligent efforts paid off by being able to retire in his early 50's.
Jim and Maridee's dream of traveling the world together became a reality in their early retirement. They set off to explore new places, create lasting memories, and inundate themselves in foreign cultures, eventually visiting close to 50 countries and developing many lasting international friendships along the way. Jim loved Paris the most and was happiest sitting in the many parks there with a baguette, wedge of brie cheese, and a cold Diet Coke. Jim loved to ski, renovate and remodel homes, visit his grandchildren, play with his grand fur babies, care for his mother, and was an all around helpful guy to whomever needed his assistance.
Jim is survived by his devoted wife of 46 years, Maridee of Mesa, Arizona; his four daughters: Maren Milam of Pennsylvania; Kristina Ahlstrom of Ohio; Deanna (Chad) Block of Arizona; and Kimber (Tim) McCoy of Hawaii; his mother Dorothy Lisonbee, brothers Mike (Roylee) Brown, and Roy Brown, sister Margaret (Paul) Weddle, and half siblings Linda Arms and Bob Brown. He was the best Papa to his grandchildren: Hayden, Porter, Koben, and Gage Milam, Parker Gifford, Madalyn Ahlstrom, Sophia Gifford, Zoey and Isaac McCoy. He was known as Uncle Jim to many nieces and nephews; a trusted step-brother and brother-in-law to the Lisonbee, Miller, and Brown families; and a devoted friend to all.
If Jim was to offer a lasting bit of advice, he would say: "always reboot your computer as the first line of troubleshooting", "never make a sandwich with the mayonnaise touching the meat", and "always measure five or six times and cut once".
After his Sudden cardiac arrest in 2007 (and multiple cardiac events thereafter), Jim defined the next 12 years of his life by living every single day to its fullest. Ironically, it wasn't his heart that took his life, but rather a very rare, degenerative brain disease-for which there is no cure. We ask that in lieu of flowers, you consider donating to the Creutzfeldt-Jakob Disease Foundation so that they may continue searching for the cause, treatment, and a cure for this horrible disease that took his life so quickly. Donations may be made online at: https://cjdfoundation.org/donate.
Please join us as we honor Jim Brown with a Celebration of Life on Saturday, March 23rd, 2019 from 3pm - 8pm (come & go) at the home of Chad & Deanna Block: 3953 E. Chestnut Ln., Gilbert, AZ 85298.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Mar. 22 to Mar. 24, 2019