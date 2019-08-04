|
|
James D. Shea, Jr.
- - November 14, 1955 ~ July 27th, 2019
On Saturday, July 27th, 2019, James D. Shea, Jr. (Jim or Jimmy Shea), a loving husband, father and grandfather passed away in his home at the age of 63.
Jim was born in Butte, Montana on November 14th, 1955, the oldest child of six to James and Eileen Shea. The Shea's moved to Lynnwood, Washington where Jim spent most of his childhood. He moved to Arizona in 1970 where he lived out the rest of his life doing what he loved.
He was a graduate from Coronado High School in 1975. On April 15th, 1993 Jim married his best friend and the love of his life, Denise (Wayns) Shea, together they raised two children and welcomed two cherished grandchildren.
Jim was a skilled carpenter for many years, later becoming a general contractor and entrepreneur. He was an avid outdoorsman who loved to spend his free time hunting, fishing and camping. Nothing meant more to Jim than his family and friends. He was loving, strong and generous. He had an infectious smile, identifiable laugh and could tell stories that would make you laugh until you cried. Jim was never afraid to stand up for what he believed in. He will be remembered for his love in watching John Wayne movies and listening to The Beatles songs and passing the appreciation on to his children.
Jim is preceded in death by his father James D. Shea Sr. and his mother Eileen Shea. He leaves behind his wife Denise (Wayns) Shea, their children Ashley Shea Fletchall (Travis) and Michael Shea, grandchildren Aubrie Fletchall and Emmett Fletchall, his siblings Steve Shea (Brenda), Bill Shea (Kathy), Bart Shea (Cheryl), Mary Shea Laney (Greg), Daniel Shea (Cheryl), as well as several nieces nephews and cousins. He also leaves behind his appreciated and beloved in-laws, Charles and Kyoko Wayns and many dear old friends.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to be made in Jim's memory to . , 262 Danny Thomas Drive, Memphis, TN 38105.
He will be dearly missed and never forgotten.
In my life - I love you more. (The Beatles)
Announcement Address; 13819 N. Kendal Drive, Suite A, Fountain Hills, AZ 85268.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Aug. 4, 2019