James D. Windes
Tucson - James D. Windes 81 passed away in Tucson, AZ after a long battle with Parkinson's Disease.
Born in Phoenix, Jim attended grammar school and graduated from Tempe Union High School. His parents, William H. and Annie Mae Windes were longtime residents of Tempe. Upon graduating from ASU, Jim and his wife "Judy" (Benscoe) were married at a chapel on campus. Jim went on to get his MA and PhD from UofA. He taught Psychology at NAU for 30 years, then retired to Tucson were his 3 kids and 6 grandchildren still live. Grandson, Isaac D. Windes, will be graduating from ASU in May with a degree in journalism.
Published in The Arizona Republic on May 5, 2019