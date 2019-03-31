|
James Davis "J.D." Heflin
Phoenix - On Saturday, March 23, 2019, J.D. Heflin, son, brother, uncle and friend passed away suddenly at the age of 43.
Born and raised in Phoenix, J.D. attended Brophy College Preparatory and graduated from Arcadia High School. He went on to study at Scottsdale Community College and Arizona State University. J.D. loved his family and his friends.
He had a kind and gentle soul who would do anything for those he loved. He had a great sense of humor and was a joy to be around. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.
J.D. leaves behind his parents Jill Hudson Heflin and William "Bill" Lloyd (Kim Sterling) Heflin; sister Heidi (Robert) Matthews of Sammamish, WA; brother Scott (Johanna) Heflin of Munds Park, AZ; one nephew, three nieces and many loving aunts, uncles and cousins.
A private Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Mar. 31, 2019