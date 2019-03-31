Resources
More Obituaries for James Heflin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Davis "J.D." Heflin

Obituary Condolences Flowers

James Davis "J.D." Heflin Obituary
James Davis "J.D." Heflin

Phoenix - On Saturday, March 23, 2019, J.D. Heflin, son, brother, uncle and friend passed away suddenly at the age of 43.

Born and raised in Phoenix, J.D. attended Brophy College Preparatory and graduated from Arcadia High School. He went on to study at Scottsdale Community College and Arizona State University. J.D. loved his family and his friends.

He had a kind and gentle soul who would do anything for those he loved. He had a great sense of humor and was a joy to be around. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.

J.D. leaves behind his parents Jill Hudson Heflin and William "Bill" Lloyd (Kim Sterling) Heflin; sister Heidi (Robert) Matthews of Sammamish, WA; brother Scott (Johanna) Heflin of Munds Park, AZ; one nephew, three nieces and many loving aunts, uncles and cousins.

A private Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Mar. 31, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.