Services
Meldrum Mortuary & Crematory
52 N. Macdonald
Mesa, AZ 85201
480-834-9255
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 15, 2019
6:00 PM
Meldrum Mortuary & Crematory
52 N. Macdonald
Mesa, AZ 85201
View Map
Service
Monday, Jul. 15, 2019
6:30 PM
Meldrum Mortuary & Crematory
52 N. Macdonald
Mesa, AZ 85201
View Map
Rosary
Monday, Jul. 15, 2019
7:30 PM
Meldrum Mortuary & Crematory
52 N. Macdonald
Mesa, AZ 85201
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jul. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
Christ the King Catholic Church
1551 E. Dana Ave
Mesa, AZ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for James Ruiz
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Dean "Jim" Ruiz


1959 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James Dean "Jim" Ruiz Obituary
James "Jim" Dean Ruiz

Mesa - James 'Jim' Dean Ruiz, age 60, passed away on Wednesday, July 3rd at home surrounded by his family. Born on May 29th, 1959, Jim was always quick to say how proud he was to be born and raised in Mesa.

Jim married Pam on October 10th, 1981 and they have been blessed with 3 children and 5 grandchildren. Jim battled pancreatic cancer for 2 years and won because it never broke his spirit. Jim is survived by his wife of 37 years, Pam, parents, Harriet, Albert and Monte, son, Albert (Amanda), and daughters, Katy (Nik) and Liz (Ben), and 5 grandchildren.

A memorial will be held for Jim on Monday, July 15th at Meldrum Mortuary, 52 N. Macdonald, Mesa, AZ. Visitation at 6 pm, service at 6:30, and rosary at 7:30. Per Jim's wishes please wear a Hawaiian shirt to the visitation. A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, July 16th at 11 am at Christ the King Catholic Church, 1551 E. Dana Ave., Mesa, AZ. In lieu of flowers please make a donation to SaveOurTrain.com or Hospice of the Valley.
Published in The Arizona Republic on July 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Meldrum Mortuary & Crematory
Download Now