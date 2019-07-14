|
|
James "Jim" Dean Ruiz
Mesa - James 'Jim' Dean Ruiz, age 60, passed away on Wednesday, July 3rd at home surrounded by his family. Born on May 29th, 1959, Jim was always quick to say how proud he was to be born and raised in Mesa.
Jim married Pam on October 10th, 1981 and they have been blessed with 3 children and 5 grandchildren. Jim battled pancreatic cancer for 2 years and won because it never broke his spirit. Jim is survived by his wife of 37 years, Pam, parents, Harriet, Albert and Monte, son, Albert (Amanda), and daughters, Katy (Nik) and Liz (Ben), and 5 grandchildren.
A memorial will be held for Jim on Monday, July 15th at Meldrum Mortuary, 52 N. Macdonald, Mesa, AZ. Visitation at 6 pm, service at 6:30, and rosary at 7:30. Per Jim's wishes please wear a Hawaiian shirt to the visitation. A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, July 16th at 11 am at Christ the King Catholic Church, 1551 E. Dana Ave., Mesa, AZ. In lieu of flowers please make a donation to SaveOurTrain.com or Hospice of the Valley.
Published in The Arizona Republic on July 14, 2019